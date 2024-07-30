Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor can't keep calm and congratulated the duo.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil re-shared Indian Olympic Association's post and wrote, "Another win for India!! Congratulations!!"

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday as she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal for India.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning a bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for their win.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics . Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat," he added in the post.

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

The NRAI celebrated the success saying "India wins bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol as @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 beat Korea's Oh Ye Jin & Lee Won Ho 16-10 in the bronze match. Second medal for Manu at the Games. History!"

Earlier on Monday, Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third.