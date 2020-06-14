Anupam Kher, missing wife Kirron Kher on birthday, posts the sweetest wish for her

New Delhi: Actress-politician Kirron Kher, who is in Chandigarh now, received the sweetest birthday wish all away from Mumbai from her husband Anupam Kher as she turned 65 on Sunday. Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures of Kirron to wish her and said that he is missing him but will see her soon. Anupam Kher, along with their son Sikandar, is in Mumbai now.

“Happy birthday my dearest Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in Chandigarh and both Sikandar Kher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always,” the actor captioned his post.

Take a look:

Anupam and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. She has acted in several critically-acclaimed films and is also known for her work in movies such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’.

As of now, Kirron is busy doing her work as a parliamentarian. She is a BJP MP from Chandigarh.