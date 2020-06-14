हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, missing wife Kirron Kher on birthday, posts the sweetest wish for her

Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures of Kirron to wish her and said that he is missing him but will see her soon. 

Anupam Kher, missing wife Kirron Kher on birthday, posts the sweetest wish for her
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anupampkher

New Delhi: Actress-politician Kirron Kher, who is in Chandigarh now, received the sweetest birthday wish all away from Mumbai from her husband Anupam Kher as she turned 65 on Sunday. Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures of Kirron to wish her and said that he is missing him but will see her soon. Anupam Kher, along with their son Sikandar, is in Mumbai now.

“Happy birthday my dearest Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in Chandigarh and both Sikandar Kher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always,” the actor captioned his post.

Take a look:

Anupam and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. She has acted in several critically-acclaimed films and is also known for her work in movies such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’.

As of now, Kirron is busy doing her work as a parliamentarian. She is a BJP MP from Chandigarh.

Tags:
Anupam KherKirron Kherkirron kher birthdayanupam kher kirron kher
Next
Story

Lin Laishram: Things are changing for actors from Northeast
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Watch top news stories from the cities of India