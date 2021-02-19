Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap brutally trolled, receives rape, death threat for lingerie photos

NEW DELHI: Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj, recently revealed in a video how badly she was affected by the immense backlash on social media for sharing her pictures in lingerie. Aaliyah, who is currently studying in the United States, said she was called with names like 'prostitute' and how cried inconsolably for receiving rape and death threats.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah spoke about how she dealt with all the negativity. "So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t."

Speaking about the hate she received for sharing pictures in her lingerie, Aaliyah said, "People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my 'rate' was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot."

She said that she intitally crying constantly but realised that she shouldn't be getting affected by trolls hiding behind the veil of anonymity. “I just realised that it doesn’t matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and have nothing better to do. I honestly just block everyone. If there is anything even remotely negative on any of my social media, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place,” she said.

The 20-year-old also revealed that she has no plans to join the film industry. She said she ‘didn’t grow up with the Bollywood glamour'. "Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That's not what I want to do, I'm trying to stay away from it," she added.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap married film editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and together they have a daughter named Aaliyah. The couple, however, they got divorced in 2009. Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other. Later in 2013, the 'DevD' filmmaker married actress Kalki Koechlin, with whom he got divorced in 2015.

On the work front, Anurag's latest release 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' on Netflix starred Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew opened to rave reviews.