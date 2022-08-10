New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah went to Bali with her Italian boyfriend Shane Gregoire recently and the romantic pictures were shared online by her. The stunner looked fab in her mustard bikini set while posing in a mirror selfie (which by the way is a mandatory click these days by celebs and star kids).

Aaliyah Kashyap shared her Bali vacay post on Instagram which includes kisses, bikini and loads of love. Aaliyah Kashyap is one such star kid, who is yet to make her entry into the showbiz world but still fans are keen to know updates about her.

In her vlog, she also revealed how her BF Shane was detained at the Bali airport by the authorities.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. Aaliyah and Shane have been dating since 2020.