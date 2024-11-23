Anushka Sen Honored As Honorary Ambassador Of Korean Tourism At India-korea Partnership Business Forum

Delhi: Anushka Sen, one of India's most promising young actors, continues to make waves on the global stage. Recently, she was recognized at the India-Korea Partnership Business Forum held in Delhi, where she was honored as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism. This prestigious recognition highlights her role in fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between India and South Korea.

Anushka took to Instagram to share her excitement about the honor: "Yesterday I got felicitated for my contribution in fostering and enhancing cooperation and strengthening friendship between the Republic of Korea and Republic Of India. Such an honour to receive this prestigious award from The Korea Herald Media Group @thekoreaherald at the Yashobhoomi, Delhi. Special thanks to @asialab.kr @asialab_ceo Director Lee for giving me the opportunity to collaborate with the Korean Industry and creating history together. So happy to see so many companies and delegates from Korea and India celebrating and coming together to create more opportunities for both the countries."

Have a look at her post here:

Anushka, who earlier made headlines as the only Indian to feature on billboards in Korea, has quickly become an international sensation. At just 22 years old, she has amassed a social media following of over 50 million, further solidifying her influence and global appeal. This recognition adds to her reputation as a young leader fostering international relationships.

Currently, Anushka is basking in the success of her recent release, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma,' which has been well-received by fans. She is also making strides internationally with the project 'Asia,' alongside her upcoming collaboration 'Crush' with South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji. Her diverse range of projects demonstrates her relentless drive and talent, paving the way for her extraordinary success.

As the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism, Anushka Sen continues to inspire by acting as a cultural bridge, bringing India and South Korea closer through her work and initiatives.