Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s COVID relief fund raises Rs 3.6 crore in a day, thank fans for support!

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who has started a fundraiser to aid India's battle against the raging pandemic along with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has received immense support from everyone.

In just a day, the power-couple has raised more than Rs 3.5 crores, nearing the Rs 7 crore total of the goal. Over-whelmed by the response, Anushka took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and also thanked them for their generous contribution.

“Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going,” Anushka wrote.

The celebrity couple have also made a donation of Rs 2 crore to the fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will run for seven days on Ketto, the proceeds of which will go to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, vaccination awareness, medical manpower, and telemedicine facilities throughout the novel pandemic and the amount.

Kohli's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will also be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities of the country.