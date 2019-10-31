Anushka Sharma's stinging riposte to Farokh Engineer: I drink coffee not tea

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma has finally broken her silence on the recent controversy sparked by former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer.

In his interview with The Times Of India, Engineer took a dig at the selection committee by calling the MSK Prasad-led panel 'a Mickey Mouse selection committee'.

He told TOI, “All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea." He added that veteran player like Dilip Vengasarkar should be in the selection committee.

This has certainly not gone down well with the actress, who in her note to the detractors has not only clarified her stand but also slammed several fabricated news reports targetting her for being married to a cricketer.

Here's what Anushka posted on social media:

Anushka has accompanied cricketer hubby Virat Kohli to matches on a couple of occasions and trolls have more often than not targetted the actress on social media. This is the first time that she has openly written about it on a public platform.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.