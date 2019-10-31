close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's stinging riposte to Farokh Engineer: I drink coffee not tea

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma&#039;s stinging riposte to Farokh Engineer: I drink coffee not tea
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma has finally broken her silence on the recent controversy sparked by former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer.

In his interview with The Times Of India, Engineer took a dig at the selection committee by calling the MSK Prasad-led panel 'a Mickey Mouse selection committee'.

He told TOI, “All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea." He added that veteran player like Dilip Vengasarkar should be in the selection committee.

This has certainly not gone down well with the actress, who in her note to the detractors has not only clarified her stand but also slammed several fabricated news reports targetting her for being married to a cricketer.

Here's what Anushka posted on social media:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka has accompanied cricketer hubby Virat Kohli to matches on a couple of occasions and trolls have more often than not targetted the actress on social media. This is the first time that she has openly written about it on a public platform.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaFarokh EngineerVirat Kohliselection committeBCCI
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan to turn 'Sanki' for Atlee, film announcement on birthday

Must Watch

PT19M53S

Taal Thok Ke: Why does Mamata Banerjee support terrorists?