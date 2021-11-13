Anushka Sharma reveals her 'first trimester was awful', calls hubby Virat Kohli her 'cheerleader'!

New Delhi: Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple urged paps from clicking her in public and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts.

Anushka Sharma in her latest interview for Grazia magazine recalled her pregnancy days and opened up on facing initial troubles. She said, "One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

She went on to disclose details of her baby shower event which was an intimate affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic scare.

"I really wanted a baby shower. I was even willing to throw one for myself. But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn’t want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

After welcoming their first child home, the duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga.