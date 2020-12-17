हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares pregnancy woes in funny post

Anushka Sharma is expected to deliver her child in January next year.

Anushka Sharma shares pregnancy woes in funny post
Images Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared her pregnancy woes in her new social media post, with a touch of humour.

Anushka posted a pre-pregnancy picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting all curled up on a chair and holding a bowl of food.

"Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT," Anushka wrote, alongside the image.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma pregnancyanushka sharma pics
Next
Story

Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor named Hottest Vegetarians of 2020 by PETA India
  • 99,32,547Confirmed
  • 1,44,096Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Owaisi Vs Mamata: Mamata Banerjee is afraid of Asaduddin Owaisi?