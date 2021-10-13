हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma treats her fans with a new pic of 'little' Vamika on Durga Ashtami

Anushka Sharma who is currently embracing her motherhood after welcoming her first child Vamika, has now shared a heart-warming post on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. 

Anushka Sharma treats her fans with a new pic of &#039;little&#039; Vamika on Durga Ashtami
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma who is currently embracing her motherhood after welcoming her first child Vamika, has now shared a heart-warming post on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. 

The post has been dedicated to her daughter Vamika in which Anushka can be seen cuddling with her little toddler. 

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami..”

 

Fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The duo had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Sharmadaughter VamikaVirat KohliDurga Ashtamiheart-warming post
Next
Story

Sonu Sood overwhelmed as Durga Puja pandal sets theme of him helping flood victims

Must Watch

PT1M14S

Breaking News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's health deteriorates