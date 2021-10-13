Anushka Sharma treats her fans with a new pic of 'little' Vamika on Durga Ashtami

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma who is currently embracing her motherhood after welcoming her first child Vamika, has now shared a heart-warming post on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The post has been dedicated to her daughter Vamika in which Anushka can be seen cuddling with her little toddler.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami..”

Fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The duo had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.