Anushka Sharma's endearing childhood photographs are unmissable! See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is on a short break from films but that does not stop her from making headlines regularly. Be it chilling by the beach in a bikini or posting loved-up pictures with her hubby Virat, Anushka is often in the limelight. Her latest Instagram pics however aren't from the beach or pool, they are a nostalgic trip to her childhood!

The talented actress shared three adorable pictures from when she was a little kid and we can't get enough of them.

Check out her posts here:

On the film front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Even though the film tanked at the box office, it was one of the finest performances of Anushka.

Her next project has not yet been announced.