Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's endearing childhood photographs are unmissable! See inside

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her childhood. She looks endearing in the pics and we can't get enough of them!

Anushka Sharma&#039;s endearing childhood photographs are unmissable! See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is on a short break from films but that does not stop her from making headlines regularly. Be it chilling by the beach in a bikini or posting loved-up pictures with her hubby Virat, Anushka is often in the limelight. Her latest Instagram pics however aren't from the beach or pool, they are a nostalgic trip to her childhood!

The talented actress shared three adorable pictures from when she was a little kid and we can't get enough of them.

Check out her posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

On the film front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Even though the film tanked at the box office, it was one of the finest performances of Anushka.

Her next project has not yet been announced.

Anushka Sharmazeroanushka sharma pics
