Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating COVID-19 norms

They reportedly returned from Dubai on December 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but they went home.

File Photos

Mumbai: An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan for violating COVID-19 norms on Monday (January 4, 2021). 

The FIR has been lodged at Mumbai's Khar Police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 and 269 following a complaint by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per reports, a case was also filed against Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan. 

They reportedly returned from Dubai (UAE) on December 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but they went home. They gave a false undertaking to quarantine themselves at Hotel Taj Lands End but went to their Bandra home instead.

Notably, people flying in to India have to quarantine themselves for a period of 7 days. 

Recently, the police had also registered a case under section 188 of IPC and action was taken against 34 people including famous faces like Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan for not following COVID-19 norms such as social distancing reportedly.

(With inputs from news agencies)

