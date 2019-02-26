Ariana Grande beats Selena Gomez on Instagram

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has beaten "Back to you" hitmaker Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram.

According to Billboard, Gomez trailed behind Grande's 146,286,173 followers with a count of 146,267,801, reports eonline.com.

Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. 

The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album "Thank U, Next". 

Not only on Instagram, the "Bang bang" singer is active on Twitter. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.

But both Grande and Gomez trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram.

