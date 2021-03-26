Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula pen a heart-breaking note on mom Mona Shourie Kapoor's 9th death anniversary!

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula remembered their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 9th death anniversary. The brother-sister duo posted a heart-numbing note to their late mom along with pictures.

Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note reading: It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na...

Meanwhile, sister Anshula Kapoor shared her feelings: 9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma. #AlwaysAndForever

Mona Kapoor succumbed to cancer on March 25, 2012. Arjun and sister Anshula Kapoor on multiple occasions have shared how much attached they were with their mom.

Mona Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor married in 1983 and their marriage ended in 1996.