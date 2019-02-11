Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Instagram PDA is adorable! See inside

New Delhi: The stunning Malaika Arora and the Punjabi munda Arjun Kapoor are the latest 'it' couple in Bollywood. The duo is often spotted hanging out together at plush Mumbai eateries and paps love to get their pictures together.

Arjun recently took to Instagram and shared a cutesy throwback picture of him as a child with a caption: “So finally here is my first look for Panipat !!! #Angryyoungman #mrgrumpy #poser4life #baldjun.”

Many B-Towner like Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan commented on the picture but it was Malaika's comment which caught the attention. Check out the screen grab here:

Well, earlier Arjun had dropped a comment on one of Malaika's amazing pictures. Looks like this new couple is acing their Instagram PDA game like a pro these days!

On the work front, Arjun has plum deals in his kitty. He will be seen in as many as three big films—Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted, Panipat.

In the first one, he will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra and in 'Panipat', he has been paired opposite leggy lass Kriti Sanon. The period drama is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.