close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares the motion poster of 'India's Most Wanted'

Arjun Kapoor has treated his fans with the latest motion poster of his upcoming film `India`s Most Wanted`. 

Arjun Kapoor shares the motion poster of &#039;India&#039;s Most Wanted&#039;

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor has treated his fans with the latest motion poster of his upcoming film `India`s Most Wanted`. 

The actor shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle on Friday and captioned: "Terror was his middle name. Experience a one of its kind manhunt of #IndiasMostWanted in cinemas on 24th May."

The sixteen-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Arjun`s character. His face is half hidden with a scarf which is adding to his intense look in the motion poster.`India`s Most Wanted` is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named `India`s Osama`.

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios.It is slated to hit the screens on May 24. 

Tags:
Arjun Kapoorindias most wantedRajkumar GuptaMalaika Arora
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor pledges to spread awareness on immunization

Must Watch

PT58S

IB alert of fidayeen attack on Buddha Purnima in West Bengal