Arjun Kapoor shares the motion poster of 'India's Most Wanted'

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor has treated his fans with the latest motion poster of his upcoming film `India`s Most Wanted`.

The actor shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle on Friday and captioned: "Terror was his middle name. Experience a one of its kind manhunt of #IndiasMostWanted in cinemas on 24th May."

The sixteen-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Arjun`s character. His face is half hidden with a scarf which is adding to his intense look in the motion poster.`India`s Most Wanted` is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named `India`s Osama`.

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios.It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.