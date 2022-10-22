NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Arjun Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Parineeti Chopra-Pics

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the superhit film 'Ishaqzaade'. Her last release was the movie titled 'Code Name Tiranga'.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 05:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Parineeti Chopra celebrates her 34th birthday today
  • Her peers from the industry wished her
  • She was last seen in the film 'Code Name Tiranga'

Trending Photos

Mumbai: On the 34th birthday of Parineeti Chopra, bollywood celebs extended their warm wishes on social media.Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor dropped a cute picture featuring the birthday girl. In the picture, Parineeti was seen planting a kiss on Arjun`s cheek, while later giving a goofy expression.

The `Ishaqzaade` co-star wrote, "Here`s wishing a very happy birthday to my very first co-star and buddy in Bollywood, Joy AKA @parineetichopra." The actor continued, "May you reach the #Uunchai of success this year! Only love and luck for you, always. Here is the picture shared by the actor:

"Parineeti`s `Hasee Toh Phasee` Sidharth Malhotra shared a candid picture alongwith a caption, "Happy birthday pari, have the best year ahead, big love and hug." Here is the picture:

Ananya also posted an adorable picture from one of the party nights. In the photo, Parineeti was seen posing in a black dress and the `Gehraiyaan` actor wore a net black dress. Wishing the `The Girl on the Train` actor, she wrote, "Happy birthday dearest of dears! Wishing you top-quality fun today and every day." Here is the picture:

Madhuri Dixit also extended sweet birthday wishes to Parineeti. Sharing the picture of herself and Pari, she wrote, " Happy Birthday Pari! Wishing you a year filled with special moments and love and light."Actor Athiya Shetty on the other hand posted a single picture of Parineeti on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday pariii, love and happiness for you always ."

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen in an action thriller film `Code Name Tiragna` alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film got a decent response at the box office. She will be seen in `Uunchai` which is all set to release on November 11. 

Parineeti ChopraParineeti Chopra birthdayArjun KapoorAnanya PandayMadhuri DixitIshaqzaade

