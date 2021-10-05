हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sussanne Khan

‘Aryan Khan is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh’, says Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan

"Aryan Khan was at a wrong place, at a wrong time," says Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan after the star kid is embroiled in drug case by NCB.

‘Aryan Khan is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh’, says Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has lent support to her close friend Gauri Khan and her husband Shah Rukh Khan after their son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (October 3) in a drugs case. Sussanne calls the current situation a ‘witch hunt on people from Bollywood’ and further said that Aryan Khan is a good kid and she ‘stand by Gauri n Shahrukh’.

Sussanne took the comment section of an Instagram post by a journalist to share her piece of mind. The journalist in her post called Aryan’s arrest a ‘wake up call for parents’ and declared her support for King Khan and Gauri.

“I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh,” Sussanne commented on her post.

Earlier, superstar Salman Khan was seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat after Aryan’s arrest. A day later his sister Alvira Agnihotri also visited SRK and Gauri.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have also visited Mannat.

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty has also asked media to give Aryan Khan a ‘breather’ as the investigation is still on’.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3), a day after NCB raided a cruise party where the star kid was present. The officials recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD and 1.33 lakh cash from the raid. 

Apart from Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar have been arrested.

The star kid will stay in NCB custody until October 7 for further investigation by the officials.

