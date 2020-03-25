As 21-day coronavirus lockdown starts, Kareena Kapoor urges people to be responsible and stay home

New Delhi: On Tuesday night, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus, social media is flooded with posts hailing the PM’s decision. Bollywood celebrities have also come out in large numbers in support of the lockdown and have urged the citizens to stay home and stay home at this crucial time. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to reach out to her fans and spread the message.

With a photo of herself with son Taimur, she wrote, “Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether.” She also tagged PM Modi in her post, along with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Take a look at Kareena’s post here:

Kareena, via her Instagram posts, has been constantly urging people to maintain social distancing and stay indoors, which is the need of the hour to contain the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus, which originated from China’s Wuhan city, has brought the entire world to a standstill. The total coronavirus cases in India as of Wednesday afternoon stands at 536 and the death toll in 10.