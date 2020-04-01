हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

As 'Ki & Ka' turns 4, Arjun Kapoor asks guys to share videos of household chores

With the country now facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arjun Kapoor has urged men to help the women at home with the household chores and also suggested that they share the videos of all such activity.

As &#039;Ki &amp; Ka&#039; turns 4, Arjun Kapoor asks guys to share videos of household chores
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Kareena Kapoor Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer "Ki & Ka" was released four years ago on this date. Arjun played the role of a man who stays at home and looks after the household even as his ambitious wife pursues her career.

With the country now facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arjun has urged men to help the women at home with the household chores and also suggested that they share the videos of all such activity.

"Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home... Why don't you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I'll repost them," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

On the film front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which also features Parineeti Chopra.

 

Tags:
Arjun Kapoorki & kaKareena Kapoor Khan
Next
Story

Entertainment News: On Durga Ashtami, Kapil Sharma shares adorable pics of daughter Anayra from her first Kanjak puja

Must Watch

PT55M21S

Taal Thok Ke: How many ‘Corona Jamaat’ does our country have?