topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

As storm rages over The Kashmir Files, 'X' on his luggage upsets filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

The director took to Twitter and shared his concern with the minister, saying, "Dear @JM_Scindia ji, Please stop this pathetic system of marking bags at Mumbai airport with an 'X' made with chalk."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The director took to Twitter and shared his concern with the minister, saying, "Dear @JM_Scindia ji, Please stop this pathetic system of marking bags at Mumbai airport with an 'X' made with chalk."
  • He then added that how this practice projects India in a bad light globally as fliers from all over the world see their luggage on the conveyor belt marked with an 'X'.

Trending Photos

As storm rages over The Kashmir Files, 'X' on his luggage upsets filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' is in the middle of a controversy triggered by the Israeli filmmaker and jury chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, has slammed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, after he discovered that his luggage was marked with an 'X' at the Mumbai airport.

The director took to Twitter and shared his concern with the minister, saying, "Dear @JM_Scindia ji, Please stop this pathetic system of marking bags at Mumbai airport with an 'X' made with chalk."

He then added that how this practice projects India in a bad light globally as fliers from all over the world see their luggage on the conveyor belt marked with an 'X'.

Agnihotri tweeted that this was "very bad etiquette" and showed India as a "primitive and uncivilised country specially when PM @narendramodi is talking about making India a global leader".

What 'The Kashmir Files' helmer may not have known is that cross-marking luggage at airports is a worldwide practice because all bags are X-rayed by Customs authorities before they are released into the conveyor belts.

Usually, heavier-than-usual bags are singled out because the authorities may suspect that they have dutiable items that have not been declared by the persons to whom the bag belong.

Live Tv

Vivek AgnihotriVivek Agnihotri The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir FilesX on Vivek Agnihotri's bag

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS