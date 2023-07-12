Ashish Vidyarthi And Wife Rupali Barua Drop Romantic Pic From Bali Getaway, Fans Shower Love!

New Delhi: Renowned actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony recently. The 60-year-old star's wedding hogged a lot of attention when the news broke and he handled the questions raised about his personal life with utmost grace. Currently, enjoying his quality time with wifey, Ashish and Rupali dropped a picture from their Bali getaway.

'Lit in the glory of togetherness #insta #instagram #instagood #instafeel #instafeelgood #picoftheday #love #loveislove #couple #ashishrupali #lovelife #lifestyle #photography #greenery #instadaily #instalook #life #instasmile', the duo posted on Instagram. Fans commented on their photo and showered love on the newlyweds.

Earlier, the National-award winning actor had released a video where he talked about his divorce and decision to eventually tie the knot again. In a dignified way, Ashish Vidyarthi opened up on his life decisions at 60.

He took to his social media handle and shared a video in Hindi and English languages briefing all about the big update about his personal life. He opened up about his first marriage with Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi, his son Arth and then finally addressed his second marriage with Rupali Barua.

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career. He was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

He was last seen in crime web-series Rana Naidu featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla. Ashish was also a part of Netflix Original Trial By Fire series written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha.