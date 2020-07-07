Ayushmann Khurrana and family buy a plush new house in Panchkula

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana and family have bought a new plush house in Chandigarh. The Khurrana family - parents P Khurrana and Poonam, Ayushmann and wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti and wife Akriti are proud owners of their new family home in Panchkula, the satellite town of Chandigarh.

“The Khurrana’s have got a family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address” reveals the talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

A source from Chandigarh says, “The family was looking for a spacious home where the entire Khurrana family could stay together. The two sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now...so, it was only logical for the family to invest in getting something bigger. They have just bought this property and it will take some time before they can move into it.”

On the work front, Ayshmann Khurrana is riding on back to back eight hits in a row and his brother is also the talk of Bollywood with his power-packed performances.

Both brothers - Ayushmann and Aparshakti and their respective wives decided to visit the parents to spend quality time with them. This also gave them the opportunity to finish all legal formalities for the house.