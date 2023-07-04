Ayushmann Khurrana Releases Punjabi-Pop Fusion Single 'Raatan Kaaliyan'

New Delhi: All-rounder Ayushmann Khurrana collaborated with music composer Rochak Kohli after several years to deliver a Punjabi-pop fusion single titled 'Raatan Kaaliyan.' Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this track fuses Punjabi flavors with contemporary pop vibes. The duo, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli, previously produced ‘Mitti Di Khushboo,’ ‘Yahi Hoon Main’ and ‘Chan Kitthan’.

'Raatan Kaaliyan', penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, promises an emotional rollercoaster ride. Directed by Dar Gai, Ayushmann Khurrana performs in the music video as well.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, said, "Every time Ayushmann and Rochak come together, they make sure to create a musical masterpiece. 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is yet another one of their magical melodies that I'm sure will resonate with the audiences."

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his excitement about 'Raatan Kaaliyan', saying, "The song captures the essence of emotions and I hope it becomes a cherished part of people’s playlists. Working with my childhood buddy Rochak Kohli has always been a pleasure. He’s my home when it comes to music. He’s extremely passionate, versatile and has put his soul in this composition. And I’m thrilled to collaborate with him once again to add one more special song in our discography.”

Composer Rochak Kohli shares, "Ayushmann and I share a great camaraderie. 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is a special song for us and uniquely explores certain emotions. We can't wait for the audience to experience it."

Says lyricist Gurpreet Saini, “We wanted to create a song that resonates with everyone who has experienced the pain of separation.” Adds lyricist Gautam Sharma, “'Raatan Kaaliyan' is a beautiful melody and I hope the listeners will feel the same emotions that the team has tried to put in and connect deeply with the song."

Dar Gai, the accomplished director of the music video, adds, "Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to bring depth and intensity to his performance. We aimed to create a visual narrative that complements the song and chose to take a minimalistic route.”

The song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

