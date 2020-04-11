हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes frontline warriors fighting coronavirus COVID-19 with these powerful and thought-provoking words - Watch

The whole world is hit the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic flu which first emerged in China has now affected as many as 213 countries, with 1 524 161 confirmed case and 92 941 deaths as of now, according to WHO website data. 

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes frontline warriors fighting coronavirus COVID-19 with these powerful and thought-provoking words - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The whole world is hit the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic flu which first emerged in China has now affected as many as 213 countries, with 1 524 161 confirmed case and 92 941 deaths as of now, according to WHO website data. 

As COVID-19 continues to take many lives and affect thousands, India is following the 21-day lockdown to combat the deadly virus. Amid isolation and lockdown phase, talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a few powerful and thought-provoking, saluting the frontline warriors like doctors, police, vegetable vendors, helpers and other essential workers who are risking their lives to make sure others stay safe inside. 

He tweeted: This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. 

I salute you.
India salutes you. 
Jai Hind! 

Ayushmann also features in the 'Muskurayega India' - an initiative to raise funds for PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund to fight against the deadly flu. Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also feature in the anthem. 

 

Ayushmann KhurranaCoronavirusCOVID-19ayushmann khurrana poem
