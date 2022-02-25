B-Town rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted at Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's 'Kabir Singh' star Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on Friday (Feb 25), and he is being showered with love and praise. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput wished him in the sweetest way by sharing a few candid pictures of him along with an adorable birthday wish.

The couple also reportedly held a cosy get together and invited a few friends from the industry. B-Town rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were on Friday spotted for Shahid's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Noted celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a video featuring the duo on Instagram.

Sidharth and Kiara have been in the news for their relationship for the past few years, however, none of them have officially confirmed it. It is said that the love blossomed between them on the sets of their film 'Shershaah'.

Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Shahid's younger brother Ishaan Kapoor, was on Friday spotted at the junior Kapoor's house. According to reports, she was there for Shahid's birthday celebrations. Mira clicked a selfie with Ananya and shared it on social media.

Just like Sidharth and Kiara, Ishaan and Ananya are also rumoured to be a couple. However, they too haven't spoken about it. Ananya and Ishaan starred together in 'Khaali Peeli', and since then there have been reports them being in a relationship.

Coming to the birthday boy, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and they are now parents to two kids - Misha and Zain. On the work front, he is waiting for the release of 'Jersey', also starring Mrunal Thakur.



