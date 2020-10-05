Tamannaah Bhatia hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus: Reports

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after she tested positive for coronavirus, reports several websites. She was filming a web series in Hyderabad and reports state that a couple of days ago, she showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. After which, Tamannaah decided to get herself tested.

Earlier in August, Tamannaah's parents had tested positive for coronavirus while she and her staff members were COVID-19 negative. In a social media post, Tamannaah wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive."

"The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff, have tested negative. By the Grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," the 'Baahubali' star further said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has three films in the lineup - 'That Is Mahalakshmi', ' Bole Chudiyan' and 'Seetimaarr'.