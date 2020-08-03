Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai hum Aapko Jaan, writes Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters are missing their brother on Raksha Bandhan and their heartfelt posts and letter remembering late actor prove the thick familial bond they shared with each other. Earlier, his sister Neetu Singh aka Rani Di had written a letter addressing brother and now another sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture collage.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote: Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhan

The family has got immense support from fans and friends, shouting for justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.