Barkha Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta Heads For Divorce After 13 years Of Marriage, Actress Says 'Toughest Decision'

New Delhi: Popular television couple Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta's separation rumours have been doing rounds on the internet ever since the duo started living separately since last tWo years. Now it has been revealed that the couple's divorce is finally happening and Barkha has even confirmed the rumours.

Barkha, who so far had stayed tight-lipped about her relationship with Indraneil, has finally confimed reports about their divorce and called it one of the toughest decisions she had to make. In an interview with ETimes, Barkha confirmed that after 13 years of marriage. The reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in early 2021.

Barkha and Indraneil met and came close on the sets of popular TV show 'Pyaar Ke Do Naam - Ek Radha Ek Shyam' and fell in love. After dating for several years, the duo tied the knot in March 2008. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter named Meira.

However, the reason of their split is still unknown. While confirming rumours of her separation with her husband Indraneil, Barkha mentioned that her daughter is her first priority. "I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too," she said.

During a conversation with IndiaToday.in in 2022, Indraneil had opened up about whether rumours about his personal life bother him. He explained that he does not let the constant intrusion of people in his life affect him, and that he tries to keep his private life separate from his work. “The basic problem with the constant involvement of people in your life is something which happens because celebrities let that happen. I have never let that happen, honestly. Personally, I can talk about myself only. I try and religiously follow that my work is for public consumption, my private life is not. My life is not for public consumption.”

Speculations are rife that Indraneil is dating Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, while Barkha has moved on with Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Ashish Sharma. However, neither have spoken of it.