Barkha Singh Set To Embark 10-Day Official Tour With New Zealand Toursim, Strengthening Ties Between The Nations

New Delhi: Actress Barkha Singh, has been mesmerising the audiences with her captivating performances and inherent charm. Juggling between busy schedules as she gears up for a release - 'The Sabarmati Report', it is clear that Barkha is having a time of creative fruition.

Fulfilling another commitment, Barkha now prepares for an exciting 10-day tour officially with New Zealand Tourism from India, being a bridge between the two countries that have endless opportunities - start of a promising new partnership.

Sources share that Barkha's partnership with New Zealand Tourism, leveraging her influence and passion for travelling would showcase unique attractions to Indian audiences. This 10-day excursion seems to promise unforgettable experiences amidst pristine landscapes, rich cultural heritage and thrilling adventures.

A source close to the development shared, “Having a passion for travel is usual but the perspective Barkha brings along is unique. The New Zealand Tourism has chosen Barkha to visit different parts of the country and promote it. Some call New Zealand, the land of the long white cloud… it would be interesting to see how Barkha explores these untapped territories and as an Indian, it is a proud moment for us.”

They further revealed, “Its a 10 day trip where she is going to travel from Auckland to Russell, Rotorua, Waiheke Island and many more beautiful places. She is also going to experience a few adventure activities.”

This is not the first time, Barkha is representing India on the global stage - from being the female face of a global brand for their event in Singapore, to being the representative for Paris Olympics and other notable events, the actress has proven that she is one of the most-sought after one. In the past, Barkha has partnered with tourism boards of Canada, Australia, Denmark, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, among others.

Barkha’s notable roles in "Engineering Girls," "Maja Ma", ''Please Find Attached'' and "Masaba Masaba 2," earning widespread acclaim. Her nuanced performances have captivated audiences, expanding her devoted fanbase. On Work Front, Barkha is set to star alongside Vikrant Massey in "The Sabarmati Report," promising electrifying chemistry.