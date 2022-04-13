हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Barricades set up outside Ranbir Kapoor's Juhu residence ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt

Security tightens up outside Ranbir Kapoor's residence.

Barricades set up outside Ranbir Kapoor's Juhu residence ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Security arrangements outside actor Ranbir Kapoor`s house are being made as celebrations for his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt are expected to kick start today. On Wednesday, several security guards were seen outside Ranbir`s Bandra residence Vastu where barricades have been set up at the main gate to ensure everything goes on smoothly.

The guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration.

Yesterday, Vastu, along with Alia`s Juhu residence, were both decked up in bright pink and golden lights. Ranbir`s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother`s rumoured wedding.

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions are expected to start from today onwards with the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial `Brahmastra`.

