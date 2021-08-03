हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Becoming Shershaah was a dream come true moment: Sidharth Malhotra

Ahead of the release of 'Shershaah', actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on the war drama.

Becoming Shershaah was a dream come true moment: Sidharth Malhotra
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of 'Shershaah', actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on the war drama.

"For me becoming Shershaah was like a dream come true moment... I think the biggest obstacles all of us face is fear, and Capt. Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence by saying 'Yeh Dil Maange More, sir'," Sidharth said in the film's BTS video.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Showcasing various clips of his training on Instagram, Sidharth also acknowledged that out of all his films, it is 'Shershaah' in which he has spent the maximum amount of time for prepping, both physical and mental.

Director Vishnu Varadhan shared that with the help of Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, a close friend of Capt. Vikram Batra who served in the army with him, the team got firsthand information about how he was, how he would behave and talk.

Actor Kiara Advani, who is also a part of the upcoming film, recalled how Capt. Vikram Batra's parents were keen for Sidharth to play their son's character.

Striking a semblance between the two, they told him "you just remind us so much of our son."

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, 'Shershaah' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraShershaahKargil warCaptain Vikram BatraParam Vir Chakra awardee
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor credits Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for a better relationship with father Boney Kapoor

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Breaking News: NCP Leader Sharad Pawar to meet BJP Leader and Home Minister Amit Shah