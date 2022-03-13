हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rupa Dutta

Bengali actor Rupa Dutta, who wrongly accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, arrested for theft

Rupa Dutta, who has acted in television soaps, was arrested on Saturday after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin, police said. 

Bengali actor Rupa Dutta, who wrongly accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, arrested for theft
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Kolkata: Actor Rupa Dutta has been arrested for allegedly committing attention diversion theft at the venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair, police said on Sunday. Dutta, who has acted in television soaps, was arrested on Saturday after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin, an officer of Bidhan Nagar North police station said.

She was then detained and questioned, during which discrepancies were found in her answers. Several purses and Rs 75,000 in cash were found from her bag during a search, he said.

"The woman has been arrested in connection with 'kepmari' (attention diversion theft) and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime," the officer said.

Dutta was earlier in the soup after she wrongly accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, while sharing on social media screenshots of her conversation with another person who shared the first name with the renowned director. 

Tags:
Rupa DuttaRupa Dutta arrestedKolkata Book FairAnurag KashyapInternational Kolkata Book Fair
