Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Kolkata: Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya tried to end his life on Monday night at his residence at Kasba, West Bengal. As per the Kolkata Police, Saibal injured himself in an inebriated condition. He was immediately rushed to the Chittaranjan Hospital. Reportedly, prior to attempting suicide, Saibal took to his social media handle on Monday night to share a video (which has been retrieved now) where he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his condition.

"I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...," he had reportedly said in the video. News of Saibal`s attempted suicide comes months after Bengali actors Pallavi Dey and Bidisha De Majumdar, and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi allegedly died by suicide. Pallavi Dey was found dead at her house in Kolkata`s Garfa.

According to police, Pallavi (25) was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet inside an apartment on the 2nd floor of a multi-storied residential building.