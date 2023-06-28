Watch: Tom Holland And Zendaya Seen Enjoying Their Date Night at Beyonce’s Warsaw Concert

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who starred together in the Spider-man franchise, are Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple. Recently, the two were seen having a blast at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland. The two were seen in a relaxed mode and enjoying their time at the concert.

Tom Holland – Zendaya Grooving at Beyonce’s Concert

A video of the MCU couple has gone viral on social media, where they are seen singing and dancing their hearts out to Beyonce’s hit song, ‘Love On Top’ at the concert. One of their fans recorded their video, in which the couple were seen in casual outfits. The Spider-man actor was seen wearing a cap, while the actress was seen wearing glasses in the video.

In another clip from the same day, the lovebirds were spotted sitting together in a relaxed mood at the venue.

Tom Holland Confesses His Love For Zendaya

Their appearance at the Beyonce concert comes after Tom Holland spoke about his relationship with Zendaya in a recent interview. The Spider-man star also talked about his carpentry skills, which helped him stir up a romance with his girlfriend. In a conversation with Unilad, Tom said, "I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

New Spider-man Film

Tom confirmed in an interview that the two will be seen sharing screen space once again in the fourth instalment of the Spider-man franchise. He also added that the decision to do the fourth part came with a lot of apprehensions, as there’s a lot of stigma about the fourth one among all the franchises. He also revealed, "I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise, and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."