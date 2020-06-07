हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Bhabhi daant rahi hai: Ranveer Singh leaves live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana after being scolded by Deepika Padukone

Ranveer got distracted as Deepika asked him not to shout as she was on a Zoom call. He obliged and said bye to Ayushmann. 

Bhabhi daant rahi hai: Ranveer Singh leaves live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana after being scolded by Deepika Padukone
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, you guys are so cute! The star couple along with Ayushmann Khurrana are trending big time for an Instagram live session which Ranveer had to cut short after Deepika scolded him for speaking too loudly. (LOL).

Ayushmann has hosted the chat and sent an invite to Ranveer to join in. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor, who had just woken up, accepted the invite and greeted Ayushmann in a typical Ranveer Singh style and said, "I just woke up man. I can't be live and all ya. Just came to say hello." Soon, Ranveer got distracted as Deepika asked him not to shout as she was on a Zoom call. He obliged and said bye to Ayushmann. He added, “Deepika bol rahi hai main Zoom call kar rahi hun, chilla mat.”

After Ranveer left, Ayushmann quipped, "He's left because bhabhi daant rahi hai usse. But thank you so much Ranveer for gracing us with your beautiful presence."

Watch the video here. It has been curated by their fan clubs now:

Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in November 2018, have been locked down in Mumbai. The couple since then, has been treating us to some fabulous posts summing up their lockdown lives:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies  my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Couple goals, aren’t they?

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Ayushmann Khurrana
