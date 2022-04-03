हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their FIRST child, reveal gender in new post!

Power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a heartwarming post on Instagram as they became parents to their first child.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their FIRST child, reveal gender in new post!
Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular TV hosts Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya on Sunday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

Limbachiya, 35, took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture from their pregnancy photoshoot.

"It's a boy!' he captioned the picture.

 

Singh, 35, got married to Limbachiya in 2017. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year.

The duo currently host two shows together, "Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharti SinghHaarsh LimbachiyaaHaarsh Limbachiyaa sonHaarsh Limbachiyaa babyBharti Singh baby
Next
Story

Yami Gautam's Instagram account might be hacked, actress cautions fans

Must Watch

PT25M8S

Big constitutional crisis in Pakistan, opposition was present even after the dissolution of Parliament