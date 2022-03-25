Karan Johar trolled massively after his dance clip from Hunarbaaz sets go viral

NEW DELHI: Popular filmmaker Karan Johar often makes it to news, courtesy his over-the-top clothing choice, hosting star-studded parties, or his funny Insta reels. He is one of those celebrities from the tinsel town who keeps his fans entertained by regularly sharing interesting photos and videos from his life.

On Friday, the 'Kalank' filmmaker became the victim of trolls after his dance clip from talent-based reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' went viral on the internet.

A fresh promo of the reality show has been shared by the makers where the ace filmmaker is seen setting the stage on fire with his 'desi thumkas'. Sharing the new promo on the official Instagram handle, the channel captioned the video, "Karan ke thumke dekh kar kya aapne bhi bajaayi seeti? Yeh toh thi sirf ek jhalak, inki poori performance ko kijiye enjoy, iss weekend. Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, iss weekend Sat 9pm -Sun 7pm sirf #Colors."

Karan Johar, who has unleashed the dancer in him in the past, was seen grooving to the beats of 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Me Dilbar Ka' from 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. He showed his dancing skills while giving perfect expressions on the stage in front of show judges Parineeti Chopra and Kumar Sanu.

While many lauded the filmmaker for his dance moves, there were some who were not impressed with him dancing on the stage and trolled him mercilessly. A user wrote, "Next year mehnat karke fhir aana" while another addressed him as Ichadari Naag and wrote, "Karan sir is perfect for ichadaari naag in naagin 6".

Live TV