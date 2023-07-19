Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Celebration Has It All; Cakes, Candles, Flowers, Food And Friends - Pics Inside

New Delhi: As Bhumi Pednekar turned 34 on Tuesday, the actor shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi posted a series of pictures along with a sweet caption. In the first picture, Bhumi can be seen posing in a beautiful schiffli lavender dress.

She also gorged on a yummy South Indian meal, had dinner and lunch with friends, and danced while cutting her birthday cake. She posted pictures with her sister Samiksha and her close friends as well.



Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I feel so blessed and loved :) Thank you, for all your love and wishes. Couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, the fans, and industry friends flooded the comment section with wishes. Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happy b’day my darling Bhumi .. bone crusher hug.” One of the users wrote, “Wishing you love and light always @bhumipednekar mam mahadev bless you.”

Bhumi has plenty of projects in her kitty. She earlier shared that audiences will be pleasantly surprised to see her dabble in multiple genres in her upcoming movies.

“So, one can always expect the unexpected from me. The Ladykiller, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Bhakshak and my future slate of projects are extremely distinct. Each project is fresh and has a newness to them and they will enable me to showcase my craft in the best possible way,” she said.

She will be seen in 'The Ladykiller' alongside Arjun Kapoor.

'The Ladykiller' will chronicle the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', has directed this film.