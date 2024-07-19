New Delhi: In an explosive revelition made by a famous wedding filmer Vishal Punjabi, once again eyebrows are raised on how infidelity is quite a norm in the dark underbelly of showbiz. In his recent chat, he was asked if any of the marriages he has filmed have ended in divorce.

Speaking to DJ Simz on YouTube, Vishal Punjabi said, "That happened with a celebrity. Two months after their wedding, he was cheating on her. He was caught red-handed with this Bollywood actress in his makeup van, on a Bollywood set. His wife walks in and catches him naked, and says, ‘I don’t want your wedding film'."

“I’m calling the groom, he’s not picking up. I’m calling up the bride, she’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me, I don’t want the wedding film!’ So then, I call up his manager, and he’s like, ‘Bro, man, it’s not happening, we don’t want the film’. I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I sell it to Netflix?… Back then, I used to have a contract that said 50% before and 50% after I give you the film. After this incident, I was like, ‘This is about the heart, marriage, life and fam, and I’m going to charge you a 100% before I come.’”

The wedding photographer added he still has the footage. He quipped, "In the film, the groom is crying, saying, ‘I love you, baby’. You know they’re fake crocodile tears. He’s a big Bollywood actor. Can’t take names, but damn… The value I have of that footage is worth millions. It’s a comedy film. I could sell it and make s**tloads of money.” Vishal then looked into the camera and said, “You know who you are!"

Notably, Vishal previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan at Red Chillies Entertainment for a decade. He shot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding moments.