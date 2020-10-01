हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
himanshi khurana

Bigg Boss 13 fame and COVID-19 positive Himanshi Khurana hospitalised after health worsens

She was reportedly shifted from Chandigarh to Ludhiana in an ambulance and is now under proper medical attention. 

Bigg Boss 13 fame and COVID-19 positive Himanshi Khurana hospitalised after health worsens

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back. Now, it has been learnt that after her health worsened, the singer was rushed to a hospital. 

According to Spotboye.com report, Himanshi has been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab after she complained of having 105 high fever. Also, her oxygen saturation is low.

Quoting a source, the report states that Himanshi Khurana had been in home quarantine ever since she was tested COVID-19 positive. But was rushed to the hospital recently as her oxygen saturation level went low and she had 105 temperature. 

She was reportedly shifted from Chandigarh to Ludhiana in an ambulance and is now under proper medical attention, as per the report.

Himanshi had recently tweeted about her illness. 

The actor-singer was recently a part of the farmers' protest against the Farm Bill.

The popular Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana won a million hearts with her stint inside reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her closeness with contestant Asim Riaz hogged the limelight and finally when she re-entered the show as a wild card, the latter professed his love for the lady.

Himanshi, who is hugely popular in the Punjabi music industry is also quite looked-out on social media. 

 

himanshi khurana COVID-19 Coronavirus himanshi khurana covid 19 bigg bogg 13 Bigg Boss 14
