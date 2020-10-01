Bigg Boss 13 fame and COVID-19 positive Himanshi Khurana hospitalised after health worsens

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back. Now, it has been learnt that after her health worsened, the singer was rushed to a hospital.

According to Spotboye.com report, Himanshi has been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab after she complained of having 105 high fever. Also, her oxygen saturation is low.

Quoting a source, the report states that Himanshi Khurana had been in home quarantine ever since she was tested COVID-19 positive. But was rushed to the hospital recently as her oxygen saturation level went low and she had 105 temperature.

She was reportedly shifted from Chandigarh to Ludhiana in an ambulance and is now under proper medical attention, as per the report.

Himanshi had recently tweeted about her illness.

I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions .As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

The actor-singer was recently a part of the farmers' protest against the Farm Bill.

The popular Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana won a million hearts with her stint inside reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her closeness with contestant Asim Riaz hogged the limelight and finally when she re-entered the show as a wild card, the latter professed his love for the lady.

Himanshi, who is hugely popular in the Punjabi music industry is also quite looked-out on social media.