Bigg Boss 17: Here's What Makes Salman Khan The Most Wanted Host

In the last fourteen years, Salman Khan has dominated the television sector by being the most loved personality. It was the year 2010 when Salman started hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 17: Here's What Makes Salman Khan The Most Wanted Host Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The megastar enjoys a large chunk of fan following across the nation owing to his larger-than-life screen presence, unmatchable charisma, swag, and attitude. 

While Salman Khan is a big name in Indian Cinema, his popularity and fame go beyond the big screens. In the last fourteen years, Salman Khan has dominated the television sector by being the most loved personality. It was the year 2010 when Salman started hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss. The Superstar made a grand entry in the show from season 3 and has boomed the reality show on the global level by adding his charm. 

Salman Khan consecutively hosted fourteen seasons in a row for the television reality show Bigg Boss and made it stand among the most loved reality shows that went on to become a frequently watched show in every household of the nation. Since he entered the show, a large number of the audience have started watching the reality show and the show has generated large TRPs over the years.

Undoubtedly, fans love to watch Salman Khan. Be it on screen or off screen, he has a large fan following and Salman's star power pulled the masses to the television sector with his impeccable hosting. Salman has become the most in-demand host for any Indian Television Reality Show.

There is no denying the fact that Salman's mega-stardom goes beyond the globe. Through his films, work and persona, he has built a stardom for himself that is unparalleled. 

