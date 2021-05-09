हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss fame Hindustani bhau protests at Shivaji Park amidst lockdown, arrested by police!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Fhatak, who is commonly known as Hindustani bhau was arrested by police on Saturday (May 8).

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Fhatak, who is commonly known as Hindustani bhau was arrested by police on Saturday (May 8).

The social media influencer had on Friday announced on his Twitter account that he would be protesting at Shivaji Park on Saturday noon, demanding the government to cancel all exams for students.

Hindustani bhau, to avoid getting checked and stopped amidst lockdown, used an ambulance, which falls under the category of emergency service and is not stopped by the police to reach Shivaji Park for his solo protest.

The media recorded Vikas' antics before the police came in to arrest him.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pranaya Ashok, DCP zone 5 said, “Yes. It’s a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility.”

He further added, “He has been arrested and an FIR registered.”

Controversial Hindustani bhau has been charged under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 51 (B) (refuses to comply with directions government) of Disaster Management Act read with section 11 (violating provisions of the regulations) of Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.

Earlier, Hindustani bhau YouTube account was suspended for its hateful and defamatory content.

