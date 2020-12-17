हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
maheep kapoor

Biggest pressure for Bollywood wife is being judged, says 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor

"Right from the beginning, social media is judging them, taking pictures. That is difficult. Everyone has pressure -- good, bad or ugly. Everyone has tensions at home. Everyone has their own stories," Maheep Kapoor told IANS. 

Biggest pressure for Bollywood wife is being judged, says &#039;Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives&#039; star Maheep Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/maheepkapoor

Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is currently seen on the web show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She says the biggest pressure of being a Bollywood wife is being judged.

Talking about the pressures of being a Bollywood wife, Maheep told IANS: "All I can say is everyone is human. Everyone has feelings and everyone has emotions. There are different pressures. I think the biggest pressure for a Bollywood wife and being in the public eye is being judged.

She added: "Right from the beginning, social media is judging them, taking pictures. That is difficult. Everyone has pressure -- good, bad or ugly. Everyone has tensions at home. Everyone has their own stories."

The show revolves around the glamorous lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

