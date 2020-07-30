हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Bihar government to help Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Supreme Court against Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent the Bihar government defending its probe into Sushant's death. 

Bihar government to help Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s father in Supreme Court against Rhea Chakraborty&#039;s plea seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai

New Delhi: The Bihar government has assured support to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in the Supreme Court against actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of his Patna FIR to Mumbai. KK Singh has accused Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, for allegedly abetting his son's suicide. Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Thursday filed a caveat in the top court seeking that it be heard before any order is passed on Rhea's plea. 

Earlier in the day, Sushant's father filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea of Rhea seeking transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai. "Let nothing be done in the above-mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned," said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of Sushant's father. The apex court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the death of the actor.

Rhea moved the apex court seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai where police is investigating Sushant's death by suicide on Wednesday after the actor's father lodged an FIR against her in Patna.

(With IANS inputs)

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty
