Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover make sizzling hot couple in sunkissed photos from Maldives

NEW DELHI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram account are filled with stunning pictures of their recent vacation in the Maldives. The celebrity couple had visited the tropical paradise about a week ago to celebrate the 'Qubool Hai' star's 39th birthday. Since then, the duo have been teasing their fans with envy-inducing photos, flaunting their tanned yet toned bodies from the island.

And continuing the trend, Bipasha shared another series of loved-up sunkissed selfies with her hubby dearest with her fans on Instagram on Saturday. Bipasha and Karan can be seen hugging each other tight, sharing kisses and enjoying each other’s presence as if nobody else existed in the photos.

While Bipasha was seen wearing a white bikini with tropical leaves printed on it, Karan went shirtless showing off his impressive biceps and cool tattoos. The couple looked absolutely stunning together! She captioned the photo writing, "Sunset vibes #monkelove" and many of her actor friends such as Neelam Kothari and Vivan Bhathena left compliments for the hot couple.

According to reports, the couple jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate Karan’s birthday on February 23. On the special day, Bipasha had posted an adorable picture of the two on Instagram with a birthday wish saying, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you."

For the unversed, the lovebirds met at the sets of their film 'Alone' (2015) and felt a connection soon after. After dating for a while, the two got married in April 2016 after Grover proposed to his ladylove during their trip to Koi Samui. Both have finally settled down and found true love in each other after their past heartbreaks.

On the work front, Bipasha and Karan were last together in a crime drama web series 'Dangerous' in 2020. Karan will soon be seen in the web series 'Qubool Hai 2.0', which is a reboot of the 2012 Zee TV soap opera 'Qubool Hai'.