Bipasha-Karan welcome baby girl, know the meaning of her name!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors and couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are new parents in B-town as they welcomed a baby girl on Saturday. The actress took to her social media account to share the news and also reveal the name of the baby girl with her fans.

The couple unlike other celebs have kept their baby name, Devi, which is simple and religious. 'Devi' is generally a gender-neutral Indian name that meaning "goddess," and it is of Indian origin. For those who enjoy mythology, this name is derived from the famous goddess Mahadevi, who was venerated in ancient India. A significant goddess in the Hindu pantheon, Devi was renowned for being both compassionate and fierce.

On August 16, Bipasha Basu made her pregnancy official. She shared sweet words and dreamy images from her maternity photoshoot with Karan Singh Grover. She wrote, A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga".

The couple met on the sets of the movie Alone and got married in the April of the year 2016.