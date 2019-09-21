close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha on 18 years in B'wood: Achieved all on my terms

Bipasha Basu has completed 18 years in the Hindi film industry. The actress says she is proud of herself because she stayed true to who she is and achieved all on her terms.

Bipasha on 18 years in B&#039;wood: Achieved all on my terms

Mumbai: Bipasha Basu has completed 18 years in the Hindi film industry. The actress says she is proud of herself because she stayed true to who she is and achieved all on her terms.

Bipasha on Saturday shared a poster of her debut film "Ajnabee", which also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She wrote alongside the image: "18 years ago our film industry accepted me with open arms with the release of #Ajnabee and the audiences accepted me in their hearts so lovingly. I am so grateful for this amazing journey of life through my films.

"I am so proud of myself that I stayed true to who I am no matter what... Achieved all on my terms only."

She then thanked all those people, with whom she has collaborated with.

"I want to thank all my producers, directors , co stars and the entire team of each and every film. Thank you to all the people who love me and my work. I love being an actor. Thank you abbas Bhai, mustan Bhai, Hussain Bhai @iambobbydeol @akshaykumar, Kareena, vijay galani - Team Ajnabee."

Tags:
Bipasha BasuAjnabeeKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Actress Malvi Malhotra allegedly duped of Rs 60,000

Must Watch

PT11M53S

'Namo Thali' for PM Modi in Houston