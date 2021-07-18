Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra's sensational Instagram looks which prove she's an ultimate global star!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented personality, who has an ocean of fan following across the world. She not only is a talented actress, but a singer, producer and of course was Miss World 2000 - is there anything she can't do? Well, the answer is none. PeeCee celebrates her birthday on July 18 and this time as she is the US with hubby Nick Jonas, we are sure it is going to be a private one.

Also, keeping the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in mind, social gatherings are a big no.

Coming back to our desi girl, she has proved acting prowess in several blockbuster movies. She is a proud recipient of the National Award for Best Actress in popular category (Fashion) and also her film 'Mary Kom' won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

Today, let's take a sneak-peek into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account where she has a huge 65.8 million followers backing her:

Priyanka married Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows on December 1, 2018, at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra a very happy birthday!