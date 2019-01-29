Bobby Deol's selfie with son Aryaman is breaking the internet—See pic

New Delhi: Handsome B-Town star Bobby Deol made a comeback of sorts with Salman Khan's 'Race 3' as he was seen on-screen after a long hiatus. Although the movie got a lukewarm response, Bobby's screen presence was appreciated. The dashing actor has always had a solid fanbase—courtesy good looks in abundance!

Bobby turned a year older on January 27 and decided to share a selfie with his equally handsome son Aryaman. The Deols have always been camera-shy and never really been out there. So, Bobby's picture with son has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The 'Race 3' star wrote an emotional note in the caption. Take a read: “If that’s how it feels!! Being 49 was amazing .. 50 is going to be even better ... I reminiscence the life experiences I have been through and how they have made me grow as an individual. I take the same opportunity to remember the amount of love that all of you dear to me have given me. It is this love that is my strength which keeps me going.

My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I’m still always going to be the twenty something young adult all set to win the world.

Love Love Love to all”

Bobby married Tanya in 1996 and the gorgeous couple is blessed with two sons—Aryaman and Dharam.

Now, with Sunny Deol's son Karan making his debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', we really wanna know when is Aryaman planning to enter the glamour world of showbiz.

Bobby, meanwhile was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and next will lit up the screens in multi-starrer rom-com 'Housefull 4'.